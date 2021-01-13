Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,204,280.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 641,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,030. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

