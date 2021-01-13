Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.80. 1,244,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

