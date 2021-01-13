Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells 83,985 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,548,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 239,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

