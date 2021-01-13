Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $130.59.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 115.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Q2 by 216.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143,499 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.