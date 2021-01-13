Insider Selling: Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,033,000.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35.
- On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.
Shares of Replay Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 494,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,810. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.
Replay Acquisition Company Profile
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
