Insider Selling: Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,033,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

Shares of Replay Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 494,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,810. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPLA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.