Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Sells 89,797 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 620,028 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.