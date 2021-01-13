Insider Selling: Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Insider Sells 14,560 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 14,560 shares of Triad Group plc (TRD.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £11,648 ($15,218.19).

Shares of TRD traded down GBX 10.51 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.49 ($0.95). 203,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,139. The company has a market capitalization of £11.59 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Triad Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.54.

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

