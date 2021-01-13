Insider Selling: Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Insider Sells 14,560 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 14,560 shares of Triad Group plc (TRD.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £11,648 ($15,218.19).
Shares of TRD traded down GBX 10.51 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.49 ($0.95). 203,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,139. The company has a market capitalization of £11.59 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Triad Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.54.
Triad Group plc (TRD.L) Company Profile
