Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $55,908,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00.

UBER opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

