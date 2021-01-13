Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

