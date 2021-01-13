Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00.

VICR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,118. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

