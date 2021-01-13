Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.11. 2,390,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zendesk by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Zendesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Zendesk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

