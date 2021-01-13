Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $40.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.28 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $164.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.28 million to $168.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210.44 million, with estimates ranging from $181.69 million to $241.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 29.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.