Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $40.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.28 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $164.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.28 million to $168.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210.44 million, with estimates ranging from $181.69 million to $241.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.
In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 29.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Wall Street brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report sales of $40.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $164.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.28 million to $168.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.44 million, with estimates ranging from $181.69 million to $241.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research
downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.
In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 191.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after buying an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Insmed by 498.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 959,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Insmed by 65.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 303,026 shares during the period.
INSM opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.45.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.