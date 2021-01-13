Insureum (ISR) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Insureum has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $315,019.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

