Insureum (ISR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $306,801.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Insureum token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $1.08 million and $306,801.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

