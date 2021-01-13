Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.00. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 52,917 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.37.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) Company Profile (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

