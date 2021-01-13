Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $40.00 target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 4,540,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,063,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,825,185,000 after buying an additional 10,415,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

