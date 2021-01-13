Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $40.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

INTC traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. 123,500,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,351,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

