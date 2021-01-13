Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $70.00 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,369,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

