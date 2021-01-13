Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.30.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of IPL traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 770,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.01. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.