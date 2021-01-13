Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50. The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1322782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3,664.12%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 160.09%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

