Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPPLF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.