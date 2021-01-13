Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

