Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 231307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

