International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 7,603,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

