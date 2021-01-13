International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $126.97. 187,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,551. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

