International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 190 by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.19 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock traded down GBX 5.15 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 152.75 ($2.00). The company had a trading volume of 27,864,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,026,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.