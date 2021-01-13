Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 105814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.24.

ITP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.82.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$430.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

