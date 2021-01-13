INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) (LON:INTO) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) (LON:INTO) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) Company Profile (LON:INTO)

INTOSOL Holdings PLC engages in travel business worldwide. It also owns, manages, and leases hotels and villas, as well as a Leadwood safari lodge. The company operates Oceans Wilderness, a boutique hotel located in South Africa. It also provides private travel design solutions; and VIRTOSOL, a proprietary software that allows the customer to preview their holiday.

