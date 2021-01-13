Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $628,808.76 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $628,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

