Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $628,808.76 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $628,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.
