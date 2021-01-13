Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Sells $140,268.04 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.