IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Sells $150,414.00 in Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Geraci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,267. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 million, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IntriCon by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IntriCon by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

