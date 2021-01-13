Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $717.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $34.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $823.09. 34,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,223. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.