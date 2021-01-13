Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $26.91 on Wednesday, reaching $815.34. 30,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $781.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.11.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

