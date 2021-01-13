Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 144.4% in December

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 73,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.