Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.88

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and traded as low as $20.39. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 20,559 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.