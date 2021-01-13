Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.88

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and traded as low as $20.39. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 20,559 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.