Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

NYSE:VBF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 16,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,344. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

