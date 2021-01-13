Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

