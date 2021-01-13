Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. 426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 2.38% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

