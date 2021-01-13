Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.29

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 3836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.