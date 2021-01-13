Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.29

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 3836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
