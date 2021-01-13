Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.93

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and traded as low as $68.00. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 142,695 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.37. The company has a market capitalization of £125.27 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)’s payout ratio is presently -96.15%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

