Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Trading Up 1.9%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.91 and last traded at $162.91. Approximately 32,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 47,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

