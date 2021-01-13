Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

