Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
