Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Up 1.8%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 90,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 104,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

