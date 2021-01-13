Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 26,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $58.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 253.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 341,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares during the period.

