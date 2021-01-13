Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Invesco stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

