Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE VPV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 86,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $282,000.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

