Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 6.5% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after buying an additional 1,148,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,754,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 639,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 724,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 542,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

