Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $700,435,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.04. 22,365,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $319.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

