Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $93,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

