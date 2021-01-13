Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.04. 22,365,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $319.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

